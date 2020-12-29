Light up your Christmas tree in Huawei Community & WIN a HUAWEI D 15 laptop!

5G fears

Was fear over 5G technology a factor behind the Nashville bombing?

The blast's proximity to an AT&T building is leading investigators towards paranoia over 5G as the motive behind the attack.
Derrek Lee

5G cell towerSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

What you need to know

  • The FBI is investigating the motive behind the Nashville, TN bombing on December 25th, which could be linked to fears about 5G technology.
  • The attack took the life of the suspect and injured three others while causing a multi-state network outage.
  • 5G has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories around spying and even as the cause of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Days after the Nashville bombing on December 25th, the FBI has some answers but is still searching for more. While it was determined that the suspect behind the attack is Nashville resident, Anthony Warner, authorities are trying to piece together the motive behind the attack. The explosion took place next to an AT&T facility and caused a multi-state network outage that the company is still recovering from. Warner, 63, was the sole fatality and three others were injured.

It's being reported that the FBI had questioned whether or not paranoia over 5G technology was a factor. A former employer of Warner told agents that he worked in information technology and was generally quiet and reserved, but never expressed concern about 5G. Neighbors also mirrored his statement, saying that he was "low-key" and "he was kind of a computer geek that worked at home."

Given the proximity of the last to AT&T's building, and the effects of it thereafter, it's believed that there is some connection between the two. 5G technology, which is found in many of today's best Android phones, has been under much scrutiny as carriers began heavily pushing the technology over the past year. Many conspiracy theories about 5G claim that the technology is being used to spy on American citizens and is the cause of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some have even linked it to cancer, although these claims have been largely disproven.

According to Warner's ex-girlfriend, he reportedly found out that he had cancer and gave away all of his possessions, including his car and the deed to his home.

