OnePlus rolled out Dash Charge back in 2016 with the OnePlus 3 and 3T, with the 22.5W charging standard allowing devices like the OnePlus 6T to go from zero to 60% charge in just 35 minutes. With the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, however, OnePlus is introducing a new fast charging standard called Warp Charge that offers even faster charging speeds. OnePlus is quoting charging speeds going from flat to 50% in just 20 minutes with Warp Charge, and a full charge in under an hour. While there are other fast charging solutions that let you top up your battery quickly, the advantage with OnePlus' tech is that it doesn't overheat your phone. That's because most of the charging circuitry is offloaded onto the wall unit. Like Dash Charge, Warp Charge is based on OPPO's Super VOOC charging standard, and is different from the majority of quick charging options available today. Here's what you need to know about Warp Charge.

A primer on fast charging

A standard smartphone battery is highly reactive, which is why phone manufacturers have several safeguards built into the charging circuitry. Lithium-Ion batteries are able to take in more power initially, tapering out as the charge builds. It is on this principle that fast charging works. Qualcomm's Quick Charge technology delivers a higher voltage to the battery to expedite charging time. Quick Charge 4.0 is fully compliant with the USB-C Power Delivery (PD) spec, and is 20% faster and up to 30% more efficient than Quick Charge 3.0. Qualcomm has introduced a power management algorithm called Intelligent Negotiation for Optimum Voltage (INOV) to ensure better temperature regulation, along with safeguards to protect against overheating and overcharging. Qualcomm uses high voltages, whereas OPPO pushes more amperage to the phone. Qualcomm claims that with its parallel charging technology, you'll be able to use your phone for five hours with just a five-minute charge. The chip vendor licenses the technology to third-party OEMs, which is how companies like Samsung can offer Adaptive Fast Charging on the likes of the Galaxy Note 9. In Samsung's case, the company is still using Quick Charge 2.0, and although there aren't many phones with Quick Charge 4.0 on the market, most flagships today offer a charging standard based on Quick Charge 3.0. Meanwhile, OPPO has its own fast charging solution called Super VOOC (Voltage Open Loop Multi-step Constant-Current Charging). The fast charging system is used in the likes of the R17 Pro and other OPPO flagships in a bi-cell 50W configuration, and is available on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in a 30W option. OPPO uses dedicated circuitry in the charger itself for heat management and dissipation, which is why you can only get Warp Charge speeds with OnePlus-branded wall and car chargers — such as the one that's included in the OnePlus 6T's box. The key difference between the two fast charging technologies is that while Qualcomm uses higher voltages to charge batteries, VOOC relies on delivering a higher amperage. For instance, Quick Charge 3.0 goes up to 6.5V at 3A, creating 19.5W, whereas Warp Charge delivers 5V at 6A to attain 30W. And that has a few advantages. A day's worth of battery life in 20 minutes