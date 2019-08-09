Following multiple acts of unspeakable gun violence over the last week, there has been a serious effort to shift the conversation away from the actual causes and on to the old topic of violent video games. Even though we've had this conversation over and over again, with what feels like countless efforts proving this has nothing to do with video games, several Wal-Mart stores felt it was appropriate to lean into this entirely flawed logic.

If you walk into a Wal-Mart right now and head to the video game section, what you will see is essentially a ghost town. Signage for anything but sports and racing games has been pulled in many stores, and now there are reports of everything from Call of Duty to Splatoon 2 being pulled from shelves. These games are all still available on the Wal-Mart website, and locations all still report having these games in stock according to that website, but if you were to casually stroll through one of these stores right now it basically looks like a penny sale on Black Friday.

When IGN reached out to Wal-Mart for questioning, this was the official response: