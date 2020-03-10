What you need to know
- Vivo today unveiled its latest flagship smartphone at an event held in China.
- The new NEX 3S 5G is the successor to last year's NEX 3 and runs on a Snapdragon 865 processor.
- It also has a 6.89-inch waterfall screen, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.
Vivo today announced its first Snapdragon 865-powered flagship phone, the NEX 3S 5G. As you may have guessed by the phone's name already, the NEX 3S 5G is a minor upgrade over the NEX 3 5G that the company had launched in September last year.
The new NEX 3S 5G has the same 6.89-inch FHD+ waterfall display as its predecessor, with a claimed screen-to-body ratio of 99.6%. While hasn't made any major changes to the phone's design and display, its internals have been updated. Instead of a Snapdragon 855 Plus, the new NEX 3S 5G runs on a liquid-cooled Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.
At the back of the phone is a familiar triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens featuring 2x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP pop-up camera. Some of the other major highlights include a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging, an AK4377A Hi-Fi DAC, Wi-Fi 6 support, and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the Vivo NEX 3S 5G runs Android 10 with the company's custom Funtouch OS 10 on top.
The NEX 3S 5G will be going on sale in China starting March 14. Vivo has priced the 8GB/256GB version of the phone at 4,998 yuan ($719), while the 12GB/512GB version is priced at 5,298 yuan ($762). There is no word on the phone's global availability yet.
Vivo NEX 3 5G
The NEX 3 5G is a fantastic all-screen flagship phone that offers impressive hardware, excellent battery life, and 5G connectivity.
