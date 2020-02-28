Vivo today announced a new mid-range 5G-enabled smartphone at an event held in China. Dubbed the Z6 5G, Vivo's latest smartphone packs impressive hardware specs and comes with a 3D curved back.

The Vivo Z6 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. The phone boasts liquid cooling technology, which Vivo claims can lower the core temperature by up to 10°C. (50°F).

The Z6 5G features a 6.57-inch FHD+ IPS display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-right corner and a 20:9 aspect ratio. At the back of the phone is a quad-camera array with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

While the Z6 5G doesn't come with a high-refresh-rate display, it does pack a massive 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. Vivo says it only takes 65 minutes for the phone to be fully charged. Some of the other key features of the Vivo Z6 5G include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 16MP selfie camera, dual-mode 5G support, and dual-frequency GPS. It runs Android 10 with Vivo's custom Funtouch OS 10 on top.

The Vivo Z6 5G will go on sale in China starting March 8. While the base 6GB/128GB version is priced at 2,198 yuan ($314), the 8GB/128GB version will cost 2,598 yuan ($370). Vivo hasn't confirmed any plans of launching the Z6 5G in markets outside China just yet.

