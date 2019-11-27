Popular Chinese Android OEM Vivo will be expanding its 5G smartphone lineup next month with the launch of two new X30 series phones. Ahead of their debut in China, Vivo has released a new teaser video highlighting the capabilities of the " Super Telephoto Periscope " lens that the two phones will feature.

The teaser video posted on Weibo shows off one of the headline features of the X30 series: 60x zoom. Currently, the only smartphone to offer 60x zoom is the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom, which uses a 13MP periscope lens. Vivo's X30 and X30 Pro will come equipped with a "Super Telephoto" 13MP periscope-style zoom lens.

As confirmed by the company already, Vivo X30 and X30 Pro will have an Exynos 980 chipset under the hood, with support for dual-mode 5G. While the standard Vivo X30 is expected to be available with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, the Pro model will come with up to 12GB RAM.

The two phones are expected to differ in terms of screen size as well. The X30 will sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the X30 Pro will have a larger 6.89-inch panel with the same high refresh rate. On the back of the two phones will be a quad camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 13MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

While Vivo hasn't confirmed a launch date yet, the X30 series is expected to be made official sometime early next month in China.

