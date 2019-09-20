Vivo has fully embraced retractable modules, and for its latest device the Chinese manufacturer is putting two sensors on a retractable motor. The V17 Pro features dual front cameras that are hidden away behind a retractable module in what Vivo is calling Dual Elevating Front Camera tech.

The main 32MP camera at the front is joined by an 8MP lens with 105-degree field-of-view. If you thought that was impressive, you'll have to see what Vivo has done at the back. The V17 Pro has four cameras at the back, with a 48MP primary shooter joined by a 13MP telephoto lens that shoots at 2x zoom (and 10x digital zoom), 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP portrait shooter. The 8MP wide-angle lens also doubles as a macro lens, with Vivo noting that the sensor is able to take photos of objects from just 2.5cm away.

Coming to the hardware, the V17 Pro has a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 675, in-display fingerprint reader, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 4100mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It isn't the most robust hardware you'll find in this category, but Vivo has always been about offering a great camera and two-day battery life.

The phone has the usual set of software additions, including a gaming mode and AI-assisted battery saving modes, and Vivo is introducing a voice changer that automatically changes your voice during multiplayer gaming sessions. Vivo says the feature is aimed at protecting your privacy and to turn your regular gaming sessions "unforgettable."

I'm going to share my thoughts on the phone over the coming days, but there's one thing I need to point out. The V17 Pro weighs 201g, and is unusually heavy for a device with a 4100mAh battery. It is possible that the area around the wider retractable lens had to be reinforced to ensure its durability, but you have to factor that into your decision to buy the phone.

The V17 Pro is now available in India for ₹29,999 ($425), and the phone will make its way to other markets in Asia over the coming weeks.