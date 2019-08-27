What you need to know
- Vivo has released a new promo video on Weibo, teasing its upcoming Nex phone.
- The phone will come with "waterfall" curved glass on the front and a circular camera bump on the back.
- Vivo is expected to take the wraps off the Next 3 5G in China next month.
Vivo has started teasing the launch of its next flagship phone, which is expected to be called the Nex 3. The company today released a teaser video (via The Verge) for the phone on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, giving us an early look at some of its key design highlights.
Vivo Nex 3 will come equipped with a "waterfall" display with extreme curves around the edges. On the back of the phone will be a circular camera bump housing a total of three camera sensors. If leaker Ice Universe is to be believed, the upcoming Vivo flagship will have a near 100% screen-to-body ratio.
In addition to the extreme curved edges and a circular camera module, the video also shows the phone's pop-up selfie camera. While the mechanism appears similar to the original Nex, the pop-up camera itself appears to be significantly larger in terms of size.
As confirmed by Vivo earlier this year, the Nex 3 will likely have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset under the hood. The company has also confirmed the phone will have 5G connectivity. Sadly, rest of the phone's tech specs remain a mystery at this point.
Vivo's sister brand OPPO will also introduce a phone with a waterfall screen this year. A prototype waterfall screen phone was showcased by OPPO last month, featuring curved edges that extended all the way around the device's mid-frame, just like the Nex 3. While OPPO hasn't announced exactly when its next flagship phone will be released, Vivo's Nex 3 is slated to be launched in China sometime next month.
