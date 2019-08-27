Vivo has started teasing the launch of its next flagship phone, which is expected to be called the Nex 3. The company today released a teaser video (via The Verge) for the phone on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, giving us an early look at some of its key design highlights.

Vivo Nex 3 will come equipped with a "waterfall" display with extreme curves around the edges. On the back of the phone will be a circular camera bump housing a total of three camera sensors. If leaker Ice Universe is to be believed, the upcoming Vivo flagship will have a near 100% screen-to-body ratio.

In addition to the extreme curved edges and a circular camera module, the video also shows the phone's pop-up selfie camera. While the mechanism appears similar to the original Nex, the pop-up camera itself appears to be significantly larger in terms of size.