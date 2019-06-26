What you need to know For a limited time, Visible's getting rid of its 5Mbps speed cap.

New and existing customers can take advantage of this.

It's adding support for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Moto G7 Power.

Digital carrier Visible has been an interesting proposition in the phone service space since its debut over a year ago. $40/month gets you unlimited talk, text, and LTE data on Verizon's network, with the one caveat being that download speeds are limited to just 5Mbps. For a limited time, however, Visible's removing that 5Mbps speed cap and giving new and existing customers access to Verizon's LTE network with no speed restrictions of any kind. Per Visible's press release:

Starting today, and for a limited time, we're removing the 5 Mbps data speed cap for our current and new members at no added cost. Why a limited time? We want to test and learn the difference in speed experience together. But more importantly, this is part of additional features we're working on and launching for you in the coming months.

When Visible says "for a limited time", it means that it'll eventually go back to the 5Mbps speed cap. The good news is that any existing or new customers during this time will keep their unthrottled speeds as long as they're a Visible customer at no additional cost, even when the promotion is over. Hotspot speeds, however, will remain at 5Mbps. Not only does this mean there's never been a better time to sign up for Visible, but the carrier is stressing that it'll take the feedback it receives from customers during this time and use it to develop a bigger program it'll be releasing at some point later this year.