Can champion Bryson DeChambeau become just the eighth player to triumph back-to-back in one of golf's most coveted events?
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of The US Open 2021 with our guide below.
DeChambeau powered his way to a six-shot victory with a superb final-round display in last year's tournament at Winged Foot, in New York.
However, the defending champ may need to reign in his big hitting style this weekend.
With its thick rough, and hard-to-hit, narrow fairways, accuracy looks set to be the order of the day for the players as they attempt to tackle the unforgiving Torrey Pines course for this year's tournament.
DeChambeau's main threat to his title could likely come from Spanish star Jon Rahm, who will be eager to get over the disappointment of having to abandon what looked like a odds-on win in the Memorial Tournament earlier this month after testing positive for Covid-19.
Also set to be in the hunt will be Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, and DeChambeau's big rival Brooks Koepka, while veteran Phil Mickelson will be hoping to complete a career Grand Slam with a win in the only Major that has eluded him during his illustrious career.
The US Open 2021: Where and when?
The US Open 2021 takes place at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California from Thursday, June 17th to Sunday, June 20th.
US coverage is exclusive to NBC and the Golf Channel, while Sky Sports once again has live broadcast rights in the UK.
Tee times for round one and two begin on Thursday and Friday at 7am ET / 4am PT / 12pm BST / 9pm AEST.
Watch The US Open 2021 online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's golf from Torrey Pines further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the US Open 2021, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch The US Open 2021 online in the US
Coverage of this year's US Open is being split between NBC, its streaming service Peacock TV, and the Golf Channel, with the bulk of the action broadcast on the former.
Peacock will be handling coverage from California from 9:45am ET / 6:45am PT to 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT during Rounds 1 and 2, before handing over to the Golf Channel, with NBC set to show the final three hours of play.
Round 3 will be shown in its entirety on NBC, while the first two hours of Round 4's play will be shown on the Golf Channel, before switching over to NBC at 12pm ET / 9am PT for Sunday's closing stages.
If you've got access to the channels on cable, all you need to do is head to the Golf Channel website and log in with your cable credentials where you'll then be able to stream all the coverage online.
The best solution for cord-cutting golf fans is likely to be SlingTV, with its Sling Blue plan including NBC. New users can take advantage of a deal that gives you the first month with the service currently costs a mere $10 (down from the standard $35), while an $11 Sports Extra add-on gives you access to the extra Golf Channel coverage as well. It's important to note that NBC is only available in select areas of the US with Sling, so you'll want to check the channel listings for your area before subscribing.
Sling TV
Tune in and watch the US Open as it airs live on NBC or the Golf Channel. NBC is available on Sling Blue in select regions of the United States, or you can watch it on the Golf Channel via the Sports Extra add-on. The best part is you can watch on a variety of devices using the Sling TV app.
How to watch The US Open 2021 live in the UK
Sky will be offering comprehensive (and exclusive) live coverage of the tournament via its Sky Sports Golf with coverage beginning at 3:30pm BST for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 2pm for Round 3, and 3pm for Round 4.
Sky subscribers can also use the Sky Go app to live stream the action while on mobile devices.
For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there's the option of Now TV's Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favorably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.
How to stream The US Open 2021 live in Canada
TSN and national broadcaster CTV this year share broadcast rights to show The US Open live in Canada.
Coverage starts at 9:45am ET / 6:45am PT for Rounds 1 and 2, at 11am ET / 8am PT for Round 3, and at 10am ET / 7am PT for Round 4.
If you're not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct streaming service is priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month and will give you access to TSN coverage of the tournament.
How to watch The US Open live in Australia
Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this year's tournament Down Under.
If you don't want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports' golf coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.
Coverage starts on both services at 4am AEST for Rounds 1 and 2, at 3am for Round 3, and at 2am for Round 4.
The service is available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.
