Can champion Bryson DeChambeau become just the eighth player to triumph back-to-back in one of golf's most coveted events?

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of The US Open 2021 with our guide below.

DeChambeau powered his way to a six-shot victory with a superb final-round display in last year's tournament at Winged Foot, in New York.

However, the defending champ may need to reign in his big hitting style this weekend.

With its thick rough, and hard-to-hit, narrow fairways, accuracy looks set to be the order of the day for the players as they attempt to tackle the unforgiving Torrey Pines course for this year's tournament.

DeChambeau's main threat to his title could likely come from Spanish star Jon Rahm, who will be eager to get over the disappointment of having to abandon what looked like a odds-on win in the Memorial Tournament earlier this month after testing positive for Covid-19.

Also set to be in the hunt will be Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, and DeChambeau's big rival Brooks Koepka, while veteran Phil Mickelson will be hoping to complete a career Grand Slam with a win in the only Major that has eluded him during his illustrious career.

The US Open 2021: Where and when?

The US Open 2021 takes place at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California from Thursday, June 17th to Sunday, June 20th.

US coverage is exclusive to NBC and the Golf Channel, while Sky Sports once again has live broadcast rights in the UK.

Tee times for round one and two begin on Thursday and Friday at 7am ET / 4am PT / 12pm BST / 9pm AEST.

Watch The US Open 2021 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's golf from Torrey Pines further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the US Open 2021, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

