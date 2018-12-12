US Mobile does things a little differently than other carriers out there do, and while the rates are already insanely affordable, the carrier is offering Android Central readers an exclusive chance to drop the prices even lower. We recently took a deep dive into US Mobile, checking out the plans, data speeds, and more, and walked away from it quite impressed. With plans that start at literally just $6 a month, it's hard to believe that the company can afford to bring the rates even lower, but it has.

Entering the coupon code ANDCUSMACT during checkout will score you up to $45 off your first three months of wireless service with US Mobile. You're able to select the plan of your choice, and after entering the code you'll get 50% off the selected plan, with a maximum savings of $15 each month for the first three months. With this discount, you can get unlimited talk and text, along with 5GB of data for $12.50 a month, or step up to 10GB of data for $20 a month, or go all-out and opt for unlimited data for $25 a month.