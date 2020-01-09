We've known for quite some time, nearly two years, that Google plans to bring nearly all of the features of Google Play Music to YouTube Music. Well, it seems that one of the most treasured features — user-uploaded content — may slowly be starting its way to the music service.

In a teardown YouTube Music APK version 3.47, 9to5Google found "introducer" strings that may be the starting layer for a specified partition in your account. Once the feature is live, it seems that you'll have a streaming tab for usage that we are already used to.