What you need to know
- Google developed a Pokémon-themed app to teach people how to use Motion Sense.
- Motion Sense gestures on the Pixel 4 are powered by Google's Soli technology.
- Users interact with different Pokémon, such as Pikachu and Eevee.
One of the most anticipated features of the upcoming Pixel 4 is its radar sensor named Soli. We have seen various ways that Motion Sense interactions will work using this chip, and thanks to the folks over at 9to5Google, we have gotten another example of how Motion Sense will be implemented on the phone.
Google and The Pokémon Company have partnered up to make a new game that demos various gestures to train some Pokémon. In the game, you get to play with Pikachu and four of his friends through different gestures — however, if you don't have a Soli enabled device, you can still interact with taps on the screen. Once you have finished the training, you can go another round, learn a bit more about that Pokémon, or pick a different Pokémon friend to play with.
The app is not a fully formed game, yet it seems to be more of a promotional tool for the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield that was announced in February for a November 15 release on Nintendo Switch.
It's great to see another app that will take advantage of Soli in addition to the other 9 media apps previously revealed to work in 38 countries at launch.