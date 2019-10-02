One of the most anticipated features of the upcoming Pixel 4 is its radar sensor named Soli. We have seen various ways that Motion Sense interactions will work using this chip, and thanks to the folks over at 9to5Google , we have gotten another example of how Motion Sense will be implemented on the phone.

Google and The Pokémon Company have partnered up to make a new game that demos various gestures to train some Pokémon. In the game, you get to play with Pikachu and four of his friends through different gestures — however, if you don't have a Soli enabled device, you can still interact with taps on the screen. Once you have finished the training, you can go another round, learn a bit more about that Pokémon, or pick a different Pokémon friend to play with.

The app is not a fully formed game, yet it seems to be more of a promotional tool for the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield that was announced in February for a November 15 release on Nintendo Switch.

It's great to see another app that will take advantage of Soli in addition to the other 9 media apps previously revealed to work in 38 countries at launch.

Google Pixel 4: Everything we know so far!