Uncharted 4 and its standalone expansion The Lost Legacy are being remastered for PS5 and PC. This announcement was made during Sony's PlayStation Showcase today. The remasters will be bundled in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection expected to release in early 2022.

Uncharted 4 follows Nathan Drake reuniting with his long lost brother to search for an infamous pirate treasure, taking the duo across the world. The Lost Legacy features Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross as they attempt to find the Golden Tusk of Ganesh. As with any Uncharted game, Naughty Dog makes these adventures as cinematic as possible.

While it's set to release in early 2022 on PS5, Sony notes that the PC version is in development at Iron Galaxy and should release sometime after that. Iron Galaxy is run by Adam Boyes, a former PlayStation executive. The studio Iron Galaxy has also helped port Destiny, BioShock Infinite, the Batman Arkham series, and even Skyrim in the past, among a host of other notable titles.

What's interesting is that there's also a rumored The Last of Us remake reportedly in the works but it wasn't announced during the showcase, like many had speculated. In any case, a remaster of Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy is a welcome development for PS5. Though DualSense enhancements weren't detailed, it's reasonable to believe this collection will feature haptic feedback and support for adaptive triggers, as many first title games have been doing.