A few years ago, news stories circulated that Ubisoft was making an open-world Avatar game for Fox. Since then, Fox has been acquired by Disney and it was unclear if the project was still in development. According to a report by Xbox Achievements , the debate was put to rest because the official Avatar Twitter account confirmed that the game was still in the works.

It's unclear how far along the project is, but it seems like Ubisoft is still hiring developers for the game. There are a lot of open positions on the website the Avatar account linked to. Hopefully, we'll know more about it at E3 2020 because it's been many years without even gameplay. What do you hope to see from the Avatar game? Let us know.

