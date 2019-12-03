What you need to know
- Avatar is an incredibly popular film now owned by Disney.
- A game has been in development at Ubisoft since at least 2017.
- Many gamers thought the project had been canceled.
- Today, the official Twitter account confirmed it was still in development.
A few years ago, news stories circulated that Ubisoft was making an open-world Avatar game for Fox. Since then, Fox has been acquired by Disney and it was unclear if the project was still in development. According to a report by Xbox Achievements, the debate was put to rest because the official Avatar Twitter account confirmed that the game was still in the works.
Still being developed! https://t.co/vdWvzyNZEQ— Avatar (@officialavatar) November 29, 2019
It's unclear how far along the project is, but it seems like Ubisoft is still hiring developers for the game. There are a lot of open positions on the website the Avatar account linked to. Hopefully, we'll know more about it at E3 2020 because it's been many years without even gameplay. What do you hope to see from the Avatar game? Let us know.
