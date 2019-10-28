What you need to know
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint released earlier in October.
- Since launch, players have encountered myriad issues, from problems with the game's design to microtransactions.
- Ubisoft has outlined a plan to fix several of these issues over the coming weeks.
Ghost Recon Breakpoint launched earlier in October and has had a bit of a rocky start. Despite placing at the #6 spot on the NPD rankings with only two days of tracking, Ubisoft stated in a recent conference call for its earnings that the game had been disappointing financially. Players have reported plentiful issues such as glitches as well as obscene microtransactions.
Fortunately, Ubisoft is taking player feedback and today outlined a plan to improve the game.
We can't stress enough how much we appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts about the game. And while these first weeks have been rougher than expected, we are taking your feedback to heart. We deeply care about this game, the Ghost Recon franchise and you, our community of players, and are committed to improving it.
The first thing coming is Title Update 1.0.3, which will bring Drone deployment fixes, stop issues with NVGs blocking crosshairs and improve the Mission Completion notifications. This update is planned for release in mid-November, while a second update will follow at the end of November with more general fixes. Post-launch content is still coming with the first Raid set to arrive in December.
Ubisoft also states that further changes are coming to the in-game economy. AI teammates are also planned to be added into the game however, there's no timeframe on when they'll be coming. Ubisoft also states that while it is too early to provide specific details, the team understands that players want freedom of choice in missions and mechanical changes are also in the works.
All in all, while it may take time, players who want to enjoy the game should be encouraged by this statement. We'll continue to provide updates on what new features or changes are rolled out for Ghost Recon Breakpoint.
