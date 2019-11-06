Ubiquiti claims the UniFi Dream Machine has "everything you need for a small-scale wired or Wi-Fi network." The all-in-one home router is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.7 GHz, based on the ARM Cortex-A57 architecture. It integrates a 4x4 enterprise access point, cloud key, Gigabit switch, and a security gateway.

You will be able to manage your UniFi network with the help of Ubiquiti's UniFi network app, which lets you manage all your network devices from a single, graphical user interface. Similar to Ubiquiti's other products, every component of the UnFi Dream Machine is scalable and will be continuously updated without the any subscription or maintenance fees.

The all-in-one home router includes a total of five Ethernet ports, including 4 LAN and 1 WAN port. For secure networking, the UniFi Dream Machine has advanced firewall policies and persistent threat management. It supports 802.11ac Wave 2 4x4 MU-MIMO and has claimed IDS/IPS throughput of up to 1 Gbps.