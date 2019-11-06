What you need to know
- Ubiquiti's all-in-one UniFi Dream Machine Wi-Fi router is now available for purchase.
- Priced at $299, the UniFi Dream Machine comes with a cylindrical design and is loaded with features like an integrated 4x4 Enterprise AP, integrated cloud key, security gateway, as well as a managed 4-port Gigabit switch.
- It is powered by a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor and supports network speeds of up to 1Gbps.
Ubiquiti claims the UniFi Dream Machine has "everything you need for a small-scale wired or Wi-Fi network." The all-in-one home router is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.7 GHz, based on the ARM Cortex-A57 architecture. It integrates a 4x4 enterprise access point, cloud key, Gigabit switch, and a security gateway.
You will be able to manage your UniFi network with the help of Ubiquiti's UniFi network app, which lets you manage all your network devices from a single, graphical user interface. Similar to Ubiquiti's other products, every component of the UnFi Dream Machine is scalable and will be continuously updated without the any subscription or maintenance fees.
The all-in-one home router includes a total of five Ethernet ports, including 4 LAN and 1 WAN port. For secure networking, the UniFi Dream Machine has advanced firewall policies and persistent threat management. It supports 802.11ac Wave 2 4x4 MU-MIMO and has claimed IDS/IPS throughput of up to 1 Gbps.
UniFi Dream Machine
The UniFi Dream Machine is an elegant all-in-one router that combines a 4x4 enterprise point, cloud key, Gigabit switch, and a security gateway. It features a 1.7 GHz quad-core chipset, advanced security with threat management, VLAN support, and 5 Ethernet ports.
