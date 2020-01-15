With list pinning, you can now effortlessly navigate between your main timeline and your curated lists — if you have an iPhone. Twitter rolled it out to iOS during the summer , but the Android app has yet to be updated, at least, until now.

In 2019, announced list pinning, a feature that lets you effectively create custom timelines by pinning lists to the app's home page. Lists, if you recall, are another feature of Twitter that enables users to build a themed timeline around users they may not even necessarily follow.

Customizable timelines that are easy to access? We’re thinking about ways to do this! One idea we had is for you to be able to swipe to your lists from home. If you're in the test tell us what you think! pic.twitter.com/g5WMaNZ57N

New evidence suggests that the social media firm is preparing to bring the list pinning to Android users, too. An examination of the Twitter app by 9to5Google revealed that the list pinning feature was pretty much feature complete and ready to roll out. It's not clear when Twitter's going to release it, but it should be soon.

List pinning isn't the only thing Twitter's working on. The report also uncovered evidence of scheduled tweets, albeit being prepared for the web app and not the mobile app. Tweet scheduling does just what its name suggests — it allows users to table their tweets to be sent later and is effectively the bread and butter of many media managers.

While users typically had to make use of third-party services to create scheduled tweets, Twitter making that feature native means it's more secure and accessible to end-users.

As with list pinning, it's not clear when this is rolling out other than "soon."

