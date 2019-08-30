Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO, had his account hacked.

If you've been on Twitter this afternoon, chances are you've seen something about Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account being compromised.

Dorsey's account (@Jack) began tweeting random tweets on August 30, many of which were racial slurs and Nazi propaganda. The tweets were being shared with Jack's 4.2 million followers for about 20 minutes, and at the time of publishing this article, they all appear to have been deleted.

It's still unclear what exactly caused the incident, but it seems to revolve around a service called "Cloudhopper."

Cloudhopper is an SMS platform that was purchased by Twitter back in 2010, and it's worth mentioning because all of the rouge tweets coming from Jack's account were sent via Cloudhopper. As such, Jack's actual Twitter account wasn't breached — his account's connection to Cloudhopper likely was.