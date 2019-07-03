What you need to know
- Twitch Prime users can get two new Apex Legends skins right now
- One skin is for Wattson, the other is for the L-STAR gun.
- There will be more skins for Twitch Prime users in the future.
Season 2 of Apex Legends has begun, bringing multiple balances, additions and changes to the game. The nuclear repulsor tower has been destroyed, wreaking havoc on King's Canyon. The technology was keeping away massive beasts who have now begun to make their way in. New gameplay options are here as well: Wattson, the newly added character, is capable of creating energy barriers (like out of a tower defense game). There's also a new gun that Titanfall veterans will recognize: the L-STAR.
Since Apex Legends is free-to-play, a huge part of the game is the different skins for the characters and guns that can be collected. Twitch Prime subscribers can get two new skins right now. One is for Wattson, called Sweet Dreams. The second skin is for the L-STAR, called the Stellar Stallion. You can see both skins below:
To get the loot pack with these two skins, you can claim them on Twitch's website. If you're not currently a Twitch Prime subscriber, you'll need to sign up in order to access the pack. According to the advertisement page, there'll soon be three other packs for Twitch Prime subscribers to enjoy. The next one up will include a skin for Bangalore, a character who has been in the game since the beginning.
Season 2
Apex Legends
Grab the skins with Twitch Prime
Apex Legends is a free-to-play first-person battle royale game from Respawn Entertainment. Different characters have different abilities, separating it from other battle royale titles, while keeping that classic Respawn gunplay and movement that just feels great.
PlayStation accessories you'll love
Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.
EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon)
Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon)
Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter.
PDP Bluetooth Media Remote ($20 at Amazon)
PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.