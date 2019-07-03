Season 2 of Apex Legends has begun, bringing multiple balances, additions and changes to the game. The nuclear repulsor tower has been destroyed, wreaking havoc on King's Canyon. The technology was keeping away massive beasts who have now begun to make their way in. New gameplay options are here as well: Wattson, the newly added character, is capable of creating energy barriers (like out of a tower defense game). There's also a new gun that Titanfall veterans will recognize: the L-STAR.

Since Apex Legends is free-to-play, a huge part of the game is the different skins for the characters and guns that can be collected. Twitch Prime subscribers can get two new skins right now. One is for Wattson, called Sweet Dreams. The second skin is for the L-STAR, called the Stellar Stallion. You can see both skins below:

To get the loot pack with these two skins, you can claim them on Twitch's website. If you're not currently a Twitch Prime subscriber, you'll need to sign up in order to access the pack. According to the advertisement page, there'll soon be three other packs for Twitch Prime subscribers to enjoy. The next one up will include a skin for Bangalore, a character who has been in the game since the beginning.