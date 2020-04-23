After teasing it for some time, Fortnite and Travis Scott officially met in another one of the game's notorious in-game events. This time, much like Marshmello before him, Scott performed a virtual concert for the many fans in a Fortnite lobby. Unlike the previous events found in Fortnite, however, this one made sure to take players on a trip across a variety of different areas.

As fans flooded into a special Travis Scott playlist, a countdown timer appeared in the sky. Once it hit zero, the world of Fortnite quickly transformed into a trippy, psychedelic festival. Scott appeared in the game as a gigantic figure, towering over everyone else as he performed some of his more well-known songs.

The scenes of the concert shifted from bight neon lights to an underwater section before ending in space, as players floated through the universe listening to a short snippet of Scott's newest song, "The Scotts." The event itself was only around 10 minutes long, but was definitely filled with much more production value and had the feel of much more then just a simple concert.

.@trvisXX premieres his new song "The Scotts" at his in-game Fortnite concert pic.twitter.com/DiecXJZl2q — B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) April 23, 2020

For those who missed out on the concert, Fortnite has you covered. This time around, there are several different time slots that the event is scheduled to take place, with Fortnite dubbing them each as different "tour dates." The full lineup of remaining events can be found below:

Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. ET

Friday, April 24 at noon ET

Saturday, April 25 at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 25 at 6 p.m. ET

You can view the entire event below, and make sure to hop on throughout the weekend in case you missed tonight's festivities.