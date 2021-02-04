There's a mouth-watering London derby in store on Thursday night as Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel look to outwit each other in a bid to keep their fading top-four hopes alive. Read on for our full guide to getting a Spurs vs Chelsea live stream and watch the Premier League action online wherever you are right now.

With the title race increasingly looking like a two-horse race between both Manchester sides, these two bitter capital rivals now have a battle on the hands to catch up with Leicester, Liverpool, and West Ham to clinch a crucial Champions League spot.

Seventh-placed Spurs' floundering campaign has been dealt a further blow with the loss of star striker and skipper Harry Kane.

Tottenham's toothless showing in the defeat to Brighton at the weekend shows they've yet to come to terms with life without their talismanic captain following his ankle injury sustained last week in his side's damaging loss to Liverpool.

With Spurs fans aggrieved at their side deteriorating form and Jose Mourinho's dour safety-first approached to games, coupled with growing unrest over Gareth Bale's lack of impact since making his big-money loan move from Real Madrid, it might be the perfect opportunity for new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to experience his first London derby in charge of the Blues.

The German notched up his first win since taking over the Stamford Bridge hot seat from Frank Lampard, with a solid 2-0 win over Burnley at the weekend.

There's added spice with Tuchel up against former Blues boss Mourinho, and both managers will be out to avoid defeat at all costs, meaning tonight's showdown is almost certain to be a tense and cagey affair.

It's a key London derby for both teams. Read on to find out how to watch a Spurs vs Chelsea live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Spurs vs Chelsea: Where and when?

Thursday's match takes place behind closed doors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off set for 8pm GMT local time.

That makes it an 3pm ET/ 12pm PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 7am AEDT kick-off on Friday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch Spurs vs Chelsea online from outside your country

