There's a mouth-watering London derby in store on Thursday night as Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel look to outwit each other in a bid to keep their fading top-four hopes alive. Read on for our full guide to getting a Spurs vs Chelsea live stream and watch the Premier League action online wherever you are right now.
With the title race increasingly looking like a two-horse race between both Manchester sides, these two bitter capital rivals now have a battle on the hands to catch up with Leicester, Liverpool, and West Ham to clinch a crucial Champions League spot.
Seventh-placed Spurs' floundering campaign has been dealt a further blow with the loss of star striker and skipper Harry Kane.
Tottenham's toothless showing in the defeat to Brighton at the weekend shows they've yet to come to terms with life without their talismanic captain following his ankle injury sustained last week in his side's damaging loss to Liverpool.
With Spurs fans aggrieved at their side deteriorating form and Jose Mourinho's dour safety-first approached to games, coupled with growing unrest over Gareth Bale's lack of impact since making his big-money loan move from Real Madrid, it might be the perfect opportunity for new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to experience his first London derby in charge of the Blues.
The German notched up his first win since taking over the Stamford Bridge hot seat from Frank Lampard, with a solid 2-0 win over Burnley at the weekend.
There's added spice with Tuchel up against former Blues boss Mourinho, and both managers will be out to avoid defeat at all costs, meaning tonight's showdown is almost certain to be a tense and cagey affair.
It's a key London derby for both teams. Read on to find out how to watch a Spurs vs Chelsea live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Spurs vs Chelsea: Where and when?
Thursday's match takes place behind closed doors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off set for 8pm GMT local time.
That makes it an 3pm ET/ 12pm PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 7am AEDT kick-off on Friday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch Spurs vs Chelsea online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Spurs vs Chelsea, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Spurs vs Chelsea. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Spurs vs Chelsea online in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Spurs vs Chelsea is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, with live coverage on Peacock.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream Spurs vs Chelsea live in the UK
Thursday's match will be available to watch via BT Sport 1, with coverage from north London beginning at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
The channel is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well, however, if you don't want to tied to a long contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass which gives you access to all BT channels and costs £25 a month on a rolling basis.
Sign up for a BT Sport Monthly Pass
How to stream Spurs vs Chelsea live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing every match live, including this showdown between Spurs vs Chelsea, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Spurs vs Chelsea live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Spurs vs Chelsea in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under. Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT in the early hours of Friday morning.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.