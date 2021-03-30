With 17 straight wins under his belt, great Australian boxing hope Tim Tszyu looks unstoppable in his pursuit of the super-welterweight crown — but can he go one step further in realizing his dream tonight? Read on for your full guide to watching a Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan live stream and don't miss a single moment.

Steadily building up a reputation as a fighter to watch within his homeland, Tszyu, came to worldwide attention after beating fellow Aussie and former WBO champ Jeff Horn last year.

The son of light-welterweight legend Kostya, Tszyu, last stepped into the ring back in December, rapidly dispatching New Zealander Bowyn Morgan in impressive style with a first-round knockout.

The 26-year-old's performances now put him in line for a title challenge against current WBO super-welterweight titleholder Brian Castano.

In Tszyu's way of that objective tonight is Brisbane-based Irish fighter Dennis Hogan, an experienced hand written off by many, yet who still holds genuine title aspirations of his own, despite having not fought for nearly a year and a half.

Hogan, 36, was widely felt to have done enough to have beaten Jaime Munguia in their April 2019 WBO world super welterweight title fight, only to fall foul of a controversial split points decision.

The Hurricane's last fight was a second title shot back in December 2019, this time for the WBC Middleweight crown against Jermall Charlo, which ended in a TKO defeat.

Read on to find out how to watch the Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan fight no matter where you are in the world.

Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan: When and where?

This huge fight is set to take place this Wednesday at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in New South Wales, Australia.

The undercard is set to start at around 7pm AEDT local time / 9am GMT / 4am ET / 1am PT with ring walks for the main event expected at around 10.30pm AEDT local time / 12.30pm GMT / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT.

Live stream Tszyu vs Hogan in Australia

With so much local interest in Tszyu, it's no surprise that Wednesday's fight is a pay-per-view affair Down Under, with the fight available via Kayo Sports. The good news is you don't need to be a subscriber to the sports streaming service to watch the bout, as anyone can order it for AU$59.95.

Coverage of the full card is scheduled to begin at 7pm AEDT, with the main event expected to start around 10.30pm AEDT.

Watch Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan online from outside of Australia

Though it's simple for those in Australia to get a live stream of Tim Tszyu vs Dennis Hogan, it's not so quite so straightforward for those outside of the region. Those not in Oz will likely run into problems when trying to stream domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).