Social media paywalls are becoming more common as companies implement more monetization features via subscriptions. TikTok is the latest to look into such a feature, according to a report by The Information.

As noted by the report, TikTok has already started testing the idea, although it has not provided any details on the subscription model.

TikTok wasn't immediately available to provide Android Central with a comment, but a spokesperson gave the following statement to The Wall Street Journal:

"We're always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience."

While the statement is pretty vague, it doesn't shoot down the idea entirely. That said, it would make sense that TikTok is at least looking into the subscription model as a way to help creators monetize their content.

Instagram announced that it has already begun testing a subscription model for its app with a select few creators. These influencers are able to set their own prices, and subscribers will have access to exclusive Stories and live content while receiving badges that will appear next to their usernames in comments.

As it stands, TikTok already has a few monetization features, allowing users to tip creators or send them virtual gifts that are purchased through the app.

Given the rising popularity of the app, which is now available on the best Android TVs, TikTok may be in the best position to allow creators the option to charge for exclusive content, as long as the price is right.