What you need to know
- TikTok has begun testing paid subscriptions for creators.
- It's unclear what form it will take, but creators will likely be able to set prices for their content.
- The announcement comes just a day after Instagram announced its Subscription service for creators.
Social media paywalls are becoming more common as companies implement more monetization features via subscriptions. TikTok is the latest to look into such a feature, according to a report by The Information.
As noted by the report, TikTok has already started testing the idea, although it has not provided any details on the subscription model.
TikTok wasn't immediately available to provide Android Central with a comment, but a spokesperson gave the following statement to The Wall Street Journal:
"We're always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience."
While the statement is pretty vague, it doesn't shoot down the idea entirely. That said, it would make sense that TikTok is at least looking into the subscription model as a way to help creators monetize their content.
Instagram announced that it has already begun testing a subscription model for its app with a select few creators. These influencers are able to set their own prices, and subscribers will have access to exclusive Stories and live content while receiving badges that will appear next to their usernames in comments.
As it stands, TikTok already has a few monetization features, allowing users to tip creators or send them virtual gifts that are purchased through the app.
Given the rising popularity of the app, which is now available on the best Android TVs, TikTok may be in the best position to allow creators the option to charge for exclusive content, as long as the price is right.
Samsung teases 'noteworth S series device' for February Galaxy Unpacked
Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for February 2022, where it will introduce a new S series smartphone that will "rewrite the rules of industry."
Every game with touch controls on Xbox Game Pass (xCloud) for Android
Microsoft is offering hundreds of games through cloud streaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. While all can be played with controllers, only a few dozen can be played with touch controls.
How does 5G pose a threat to the airline industry?
Only the U.S. is affected by potential radio interference that could lead to "catastrophe" if 5G towers are activated too close to airports. Why?
Put your wallet away and pay with your Wear OS watch instead
Ready to start paying for your coffee with only your smartwatch? Here are all the Wear OS watches that support Google Pay.