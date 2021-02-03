The social media app, TikTok, is now available for download on Android TV. The app was discovered courtesy of Android Police shortly after it debuted earlier this week.

Once installed, TikTok offers a lot of the same benefits you'll get on your mobile phone or tablet. You can scroll through videos, like, save, and even log in to your account via the company's clever use of QR codes.

It's not available to everyone yet. Android Police notes that while the app even works with the Chromecast with Google TV, it does not work with the Nvidia Shield TV, nor is it available in Lebanon at the moment. It's likely the rollout will continue over the coming weeks, at which point Google or TikTok may make an announcement.

This isn't TikTok's first outing on the big screen. The app launched on Samsung TVs back in December, bringing the social media platform to Samsung's smart TVs.

Rich Waterworth, General Manager, TikTok UK said at the time:

The past year has dramatically changed the way we live, work and play. More of us are spending more time at home, watching TV with loved ones and enjoying content that entertains and educates through our smartphones. This has led us to think about how we can bring the creativity and joy of TikTok to even more people across the UK. Our new TikTok app will do just that, giving the millions of Samsung TV owners access to our trending recipe hacks, comedy skits, challenges and more – straight into living rooms across the country.

It's hard to imagine the same sentiments don't apply.