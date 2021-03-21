Silky-smooth performance TicWatch Pro 3 Lagging behind TicWatch Pro S If you're all about finding a smartwatch with superior performance, you'll want to get your hands on the TicWatch Pro 3. It's rocking the latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM. You also get plenty of key features, including GPS, heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and more. From $255 at Amazon Pros GPS, HRM, NFC

TicWatch Pro S vs. TicWatch Pro 3: Performance matters

As you start searching for the best Android smartwatch, you'll notice that many of them are Wear OS watches. Mobvoi is no stranger to the smartwatch game with two of its latest releases being the TicWatch Pro S and the TicWatch Pro 3. Given that these two wearables were launched about six months apart, you might expect them to have plenty of similarities. While that is true in some areas, the differences are what matters here.

It's only natural to expect improvements with a new release, but that didn't happen with the latest model. In fact, the TicWatch Pro S is a serious downgrade as far as performance is concerned. Wear OS has enough issues on its own, so releasing a new watch with an outdated processor doesn't make a lot of sense. The TicWatch Pro 3 is the better choice for many reasons, with superior performance being at the top of the list.

The TicWatch Pro S is a new watch with an old processor

If you're hoping for some new features that stand out enough to make the TicWatch Pro 3 an attractive option, you'll be disappointed. It falls in line with many of Mobvoi's other models in the TicWatch Pro Series. It comes in a slightly smaller 45mm case, which might appeal to those who were deterred by the larger cases of past models. It also offers the signature dual-layer display that Mobvoi is known for. You'll have military-grade durability, so this watch can withstand extreme conditions.

TicWatch Pro S TicWatch Pro 3 Dimensions 45x45x12.6mm 47x48x12.2mm Display 1.39" AMOLED, 400x400 + FSTN 1.4" Retina AMOLED, 454x454 + FSTN Sensors HRM, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, HRM, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, SpO2, ambient light sensor Battery life Smart mode: 2-5 days

Essential mode: 30 days Smart Mode: up to 72 hours

Essential Mode: up to 45 days Processor Snapdragon 21100 Snapdragon 4100 Water resistance IP68 IP68 + pool swimming Onboard GPS ✔️ ✔️ Mobile payments ✔️ ✔️ Military-grade durability ✔️ ❌ Blood oxygen tracking ❌ ✔️

Mobvoi states that the upgrades lead to optimized fitness, health, and sleep tracking. For example, TicExercise 3.0 includes a running lap counter, an improved heart rate range indicator, VO2 Max tracking during runs, and an updated user interface. Additionally, TicSleep 2.0 now offers weekly sleep reports as well as sleep advice.

You'll have TicBreathe, which tracks your heart rate, stress patterns, and offers relaxation through breathing sessions. Finally, TicHearing will measure environmental noise ranging from 30dB to 120dB. You'll be alerted to potential damage to your hearing organs and nervous system.

The TicWatch Pro S isn't offering any new groundbreaking features.

As you can see, there have been some subtle improvements here and there. However, we've seen most of this on past models. The TicWatch Pro S isn't offering any new groundbreaking features.

You get the basics, including activity/sleep tracking with Google Fit, heart-rate monitoring, built-in GPS, mobile payments with Google Pay, and Google Assistant. The battery is expected to last from 2 to 5 days in Smart mode. You can get up to 30 days of battery life out of the TicWatch Pro S in Essential mode.

The TicWatch Pro 3 offers the best performance possible with Wear OS

As always, the TicWatch Pro 3 sports a familiar design. It comes in a 47mm case, but you might be surprised that it's lighter and slimmer than its predecessor. You have the dual-layer display we're accustomed to seeing from Mobvoi.

To recap, the top layer offers crisp sunlight visibility plus low power consumption. You'll appreciate that the new Dual Display 2.0 has a live seconds counter and a much-needed backlight. The battery life is also impressive, which can last for 3 days in Smart mode and 45 days in Essential mode.

The main reason to purchase the TicWatch Pro 3 is for the improved performance.

The main reason to purchase the TicWatch Pro 3 is for the improved performance. It's one of the first Wear OS smartwatches to come with the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor. Actions that were once frustrating have become much more seamless.

You'll notice a difference when using Google Assistant, switching screens, opening apps, and scrolling through menus. This improvement alone makes it one of the best TicWatch smartwatches you can buy.

In addition to the standard features such as GPS, heart-rate monitoring, and activity/sleep tracking, you get the same new perks the TicWatch Pro S has, including TicExercise, TicBreathe, TicSleep, and TicHearing. One difference is that the TicWatch Pro 3 offers TicOxygen, which automatically measures blood oxygen saturation levels.

It's only been a few months since the initial release of this model, but it's already received some improvements. The latest TicWatch pro 3 update offers minor but important improvements, including an optimized responsive area at the edge of the screen, reduced the backlight brightness of the essential screen, improved pairing speed when pairing with Android phones, and more.

TicWatch Pro S vs. TicWatch Pro 3: Which should you buy?

You've probably realized by now that your ultimate decision will be guided by how much you care about smooth and snappy performance. If you're partial to the TicWatch Pro S design and you can live with an outdated processor, then you might find the minimal savings to be worthwhile. There really aren't many other reasons to choose this watch over the TicWatch Pro 3.

Some people may prefer the larger design that comes with the TicWatch Pro 3. It also offers blood oxygen tracking, which is not a feature you'll find non the TicWatch Pro S. Most importantly, it has the newest Snapdragon wear 4100 processor. If performance matters to you even a little, you'll want to choose the TicWatch Pro 3. The good news is that it's not much more expensive than the TicWatch Pro S.

