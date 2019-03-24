We spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our very favorites from today have been rounded up below for your personal perusal and purchasing pleasure. Don't miss 'em!
Hello Doggo
PetCube Play indoor 1080p Wi-Fi pet camera
The pet cam is $70 off its regular price today. Get it through Best Buy's official eBay store in both Matte Silver and Carbon Black. The camera can also be found at this price on the main Best Buy site.
$129.99
$200 $70 off
You'll be able to keep an eye on your pet no matter where you are, and the camera also lets you talk to and play with your pet remotely. Download the Petcube app and you can drag or tap on the screen to interact with the camera at home. In addition to the 1080p resolutions, the camera also has a 138-degree field of view, night vision for low-light conditions, two-way audio with built-in mics and speakers, and more
Do the Work
Refurb Dell Precision 3520 15.6-inch mobile workstation
The specifications include an Intel Core i5-7440HQ 2.8 GHz quad-core processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB M.2 solid state drive, and a Nvidia Quadro M620 graphics card. The 15.6-inch display is an LED-backlit IPS monitor with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It also has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Windows 10 Pro. The connectivity options include three USB 3.0 ports, one USB-C, one VGA, and more.
Feels Good
InvoSpa back, shoulder, and neck Shiatsu heat massager
The device has four big nodes and four small nodes for eight total massage rollers and a deep tissue massage all over no matter where you use it. You can relieve sore muscles anywhere on your body from your neck and shoulders to your calves or feet. It also has three strength levels so you can get the right amount of pressure, and each minute the massager will reverse to distribute the massaging effects better.
More Memory
Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSD card
This Class 10 UHS 3 card has read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s. It works great for recording video (even 4K), as well as playing mobile games, taking pictures, and more. The card comes with a full-sized SD card adapter as well so you can put it into devices that accept SD cards instead of microSD cards.
Hey Google!
Google Home Hub, Google Home Mini, $50 Hulu Bundle
Use code: ABN13. Just the Google Home Hub alone would normally cost you $149, but with today's deal you not only save $20 on its cost but also pick up the $49 Google Home Mini and a $50 Hulu gift card with it at no additional charge.
Have You Heard?
Dudios Zeus Ace True Wireless Earbuds
Use code 5I4KMJJQ. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0, these wireless earbuds are capable of lasting for four hours when fully charged and come with an 800mAh charging case which can power them up for an additional 26 hours of listening time. They'll automatically pair with your most recently used device when you take them out of the case, and there's even a built-in microphone with CVC noise-cancelling so you can take calls hands-free.
All the Power
HP 18000mAh Power Pack Plus
The Power Pack Plus is essentially a carrying case for your mobile devices with USB ports inside. In fact, it has two USB-A ports and one USB-C so you can charge up to three devices at once, including a laptop if your laptop has USB-C. It's compatible with pretty much any mobile device and gives you a way to top off your phones and tablets all at once while you're moving around.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.