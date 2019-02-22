On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Hands Free
iOttie Easy One Touch Mini air vent car mount
The car mount normally sells for around $20, and the last time we shared a price drop on it was in 2017. This is a match for that low price, which it has not dropped to since.
$12.95
$20 $8 off
The mount is universal and fits any smartphone that's 2.3 to 3.5 inches wide, which includes even newer phones like the iPhone XS or the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S10. It has a cradle that rotates 360 degrees for the best viewing angles and a strong clamp that holds onto your air vent's blade while minimizing vibrations.
Now We're Cookin'
Instant Pot LUX60 6-quart 6-in-1 multicooker
This pot is the perfect size for 4 to 6 people. This model has all the normal cooking programs, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sauteing, steaming, and warming. It also has two additional programs for eggs and cakes. There are additional built-in programs for various foods as well. Basically, if you need to cook something, this thing can probably do it for you.
Save All the Stuff
SanDisk iXpand 256GB flash drive
The iXpand flash drive comes with a connector specifically designed for Lightning ports, and it's flexible so it can fit through most cases. Use it on your iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices. The flash drive can automatically backup your photos and videos, free up space, and it uses USB 3.0 to transfer your data to a computer. There's also an iXpand Drive app, which you can use to manage everything.
Etsy Here I Come
Silhouette Cameo 3 Craft Bundle
This machine cuts stuff. But like, in a fancy way. Want to cut vinyl to embellish mugs with cute sayings and make tons of money on Etsy? Or create cute cardstock shapes with laser-precise detail? Make your own stickers for planners and bullet journals? Turn your scrapbooks into museum-worthy masterpieces? Orchestrate ornamentation for your favorite fashion pieces? This handy gadget can do all of that and more.
More Power
Suaoki Portable Power Station 150 Wh camping generator
Use code 25WBN7M6 for this deal. The Suaoki is an on-the-go power source with a bunch of different connectivity options. It has two AC outlets, four DC ports, one Quick Charge 3.0 USB port, and three USB ports. Keep everything powered up whether it's your phone, tablet, or blender..
Be Smarter
TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini 2-pack
The HS105 Smart Plug Mini allows you to turn your electronics on or off from anywhere in the world using the free Kasa app for your iOS or Android device. You'll be able to see if you left something on while you're away from home, or schedule a device to turn on just before you arrive back from a trip.
Siri-Ously
Refurbished Apple HomePod
Woot is offering refurbished models of the speaker in your choice of white or black for $234.99 each. That's a savings of $114 off its regular price direct from Apple and beats offers from B&H and other retailers.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.