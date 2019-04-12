The 8TB WD My Cloud Home Duo personal cloud storage is down to $339.99 at Newegg when you use coupon code 48SMDA16 at checkout. That code takes a huge $60 off its $400 retail price and takes it to $20 less than the current discount at Amazon . This is actually the best price we've seen on it in over 6 months.

The WD My Cloud does exactly what it says — acts like your own personal cloud. It's sort of like network-attached storage but not as technical and easier to use. It's a central place to store all your data, and it's so easy to setup you can do it from your phone. You can access it on the go with a mobile app, your desktop, or the My Cloud website. It also has automatic backup for your photos and videos and a USB port for quick data transfers.

This 8TB device contains two 4TB hard drives set to Mirror Mode (RAID 1). That means all your photos, videos and files are stored on one drive and automatically duplicated onto the second drive for extra peace of mind.

