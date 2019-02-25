The Tacklife OBD-II Bluetooth auto code scanner and diagnostic tool is down to $7.48 with code NC27Z935 on Amazon. Without the code, this OBD-II car code reader sells for around $15 and regularly stays at that price. We haven't seen it go on sale very often.

The diagnostic tool supports all OBD-II protocols and works on most vehicles sold in the U.S. since 1996. It retrieves both generic and car manufacturer-specific diagnostic trouble codes. Use third party apps like Torque Pro on Android to analyze the data from the scanner and turn that check engine light off.

The tool streams data wirelessly via Bluetooth to your Android or Windows phone. It does not work with the Apple iPhone. You need a scanner that works with Wi-Fi to communicate with iOS smartphones, so look at this $20 Kobra OBD-II reader for Apple compatibility.

