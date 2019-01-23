Owning a pair of reliable Bluetooth headphones doesn't cost a fortune anymore. SoundPEATS are usually a great, inexpensive choice, such as the Engine Bluetooth Wireless Headphones. These headphones were recently upgraded with a CVC 6.0 noise-cancellation microphone, and while originally priced as high as $40 just last month, you can score a pair for just $23.99 at Amazon when you clip the $3 coupon on its product page and enter promo code 25BYUAHL during checkout. That's a savings of $12 off its average price there.

These headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0, letting you wirelessly connect them to devices like your phone or computer. They feature dual dynamic drivers with two-way crossover and an IPX6 sweat-resistant nano-coating that makes them a great choice for bringing along to the gym. As mentioned above, they're equipped with a microphone too, allowing you to take calls hands-free while your phone is in your pocket or elsewhere. You'll also receive six sizes of earbud tips so you can find just the right fit.

The Engine wireless headphones currently feature a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars at Amazon based on nearly 70 customer reviews.

