Right now at Best Buy, add two Ring Stick Up security cameras to your cart and get $30 off the final price. Each camera, no matter which color or version you pick, is $179.99. When you add them both to your cart, the prices get reduced to $164.99 apiece. That's a final total of $329.98 instead of $359.98. Just like on Amazon , these Stick Up cams each come with a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot smart speaker. The Echo Dot is $50 on its own.

Not only do you save $30 on the bundle when you buy two cameras, you also get a free Echo Dot with each camera. That's an extra $100 in value.

The nice thing about doing it this way is Best Buy lets you mix and match. For example, you could get one wired camera and one wireless one if you want. Or you can switch colors with a black and white camera.

The Stick Up camera records in 1080p HD video and has both speakers and a built-in mic so you can hear or speak through the camera. Other features include a 150-degree field of view, motion-activated smart notifications and night vision. You can combine the cameras with the free Echo Dots to control them with your voice. Plus, they are compatible with several platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac.

You'll get all the tools you need to set up and install the camera quickly and easily. You can use the 30-day free trial of Ring Protect Plus to save, review, and share your videos. Plus, it has Power over Ethernet so you can connect the camera to the internet and power it with the same Ethernet cable.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.