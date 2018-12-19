Right now the Plex lifetime pass is 25% off for the holidays, bringing the total down to $89.99. Earlier this year the lifetime pass was selling as high as $150, but it has been going for $120 since November. The drop to $90 is a a match for the lowest we have ever seen, and it's not a deal that will last long. Considering a yearly pass is $40, this will pay for itself in only a couple of years. (If you do not see the deal, use promo code HOLIDAY25, but the link above and at the bottom of this post should apply it automatically.)

If you aren't using Plex yet, you should consider it. Windows Central has a great breakdown of exactly what you can do with it. Have you ever wanted to create your own media server? A collection of all the movies and music you've gathered over the years and a place that lets you play it all? That's what Plex can do for you. Not only that, but Plex makes your media available through mobile devices, web browsers, smart TVs, and more.

Even beyond the media you own, Plex will give you access to a bunch of its own content channels, which include podcasts, web shows, and more. The Plex Pass you're getting gives you a bunch of exclusive features, and early access to new ones. Some of those premium features include things like Camera Upload, Cloud Sync, Plex Sync, parental controls, and more. Thanks to the Plex Live DVR feature, you can combine the service with an HDTV antenna and a tuner to watch recorded live TV shows from anywhere.

