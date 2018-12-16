The Oculus Go 32GB Standalone Virtual Reality Headset is down to just $179 on Amazon today. This price matches one we saw over Black Friday and is the best it has ever been on Amazon.

Oculus Go us a virtual reality headset designed for everyone. It's the third headset from Oculus, and it's meant to exist between the phone-powered Samsung Gear VR and PC-powered Oculus Rift. It's a little more capable than the phone-powered headset, but not quite as capable as the PC-powered experience. But as a standalone system, meaning it doesn't need to connect to anything, Oculus Go offers something unique.

Android Central put the Go through its paces in their in-depth review, so it's worth checking that out if you want to know more. If you're already decided, now's the time to buy it at a new low price!

