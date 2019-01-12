Insignia's Slim-line Pico WVGA DLP Projector is on sale today only for $159.99 at Best Buy. While it's normally affordably priced at $200 in comparison to other projectors, today's deal lets you save $40 and snag it at one of its best prices ever.

This compact projector weighs just over 8 ounces and is one of the easiest around to bring to meetings, presentations, or sleepovers. It features DLP image technology and HDMI input which allows you to connect it to tons of sources, from gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch to Blu-ray players, the Amazon Fire Stick, and more. It supports up to an 80-inch screen size and gives off 50 lumens of brightness so you can see the picture clearly. With its rechargeable battery, you'll be able to watch for up to 100 minutes on a single charge, or plug it in to keep watching.

Insignia includes a one-year warranty with this projector's purchase.

