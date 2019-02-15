The Ecovacs Deebot 711 Robot Vacuum usually costs $399.98, but you can enter code ECOVACSD711 at Amazon to get it at a $70 discount, making your total $329.99.

This robot vacuum features Smart Navi technology, which maps your home and creates a systematic cleaning path. It'll never go over the same exact path twice to ensure each part of your floor is perfectly clean. It can clean up to 1,100 square feet per cycle. The vacuum also smartly increases suction over particularly troublesome messes and returns to its charging base when needed.

Use the free app or an assistant like Alexa to control your robot's routine. You can schedule your vacuum, adjust its cleaning modes or path, get status updates, and more. Your purchase includes a charging dock, side brushes, air filters, a remote control, a battery, and a one-year warranty.

