The Dell S2719DGF 27-inch LED FreeSync monitor has dropped to $319.99 through Best Buy's eBay store and the main site . The monitor is going for around $360 at Dell , $370 on Amazon , and as much as $400 at B&H . While we have seen it go about $20 lower in the past, this is the first discount we've seen in a couple months.

This is a good looking monitor with a great refresh rate, tons of connectivity including a USB 3.0 hub, and more. The price isn't the best, but it's definitely a lot better than the monitor normally sells for.

If you're a gamer or spend a lot of time in front of your computer and just want one all-around great monitor, this is it. The Dell 27-inch has 2K Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 1 ms response time, and a 155 Hz refresh rate. The connectivity options include two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and a USB hub with four USB 3.0 ports. It has viewing angles up to 170 degrees, along with AMD's FreeSync tech to reduce screen tearing. The monitor is also compatible with Nvidia's G-Sync tech if you're using a 10 or 20 series graphics card and connect to it over DisplayPort.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.