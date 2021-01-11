What you need to know
- Sonos has introduced a battery replacement kit for the Sonos Move.
- The battery replacement kit will allow Sonos Move users to continue enjoying extended battery life even after several years of use, without having to replace it altogether
- It will be available in Lunar White and Shadow Black for $69.
Sonos today announced a battery replacement kit for the Sonos Move, which is one of the best smart speakers on the market right now. Thanks to the new Move battery replacement kit, you will not have to replace your speaker altogether when the original battery reaches the end of its life cycle.
While the lifetime of Move's battery will obviously vary based on your usage, the company claims most customers can expect their battery to last around three years or 900 charges. The replacement battery kit includes everything you need for installation, including tools and replacement screws.
As you would expect, the Move battery replacement kit comes in the same two color options as the smart speaker: Lunar White and Shadow Black. Sonos Move owners in North America can order the replacement battery kit from the Sonos website for $69 USD / $89 CAD.
Sonos Move
If you're in the market for a portable Google Assistant smart speaker that offers great sound quality, the Sonos Move is a fantastic option. The smart speaker also comes with an IP56 rating and delivers excellent battery life.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
