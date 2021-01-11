Sonos today announced a battery replacement kit for the Sonos Move, which is one of the best smart speakers on the market right now. Thanks to the new Move battery replacement kit, you will not have to replace your speaker altogether when the original battery reaches the end of its life cycle.

While the lifetime of Move's battery will obviously vary based on your usage, the company claims most customers can expect their battery to last around three years or 900 charges. The replacement battery kit includes everything you need for installation, including tools and replacement screws.