Source: StackCommerce
It's pretty hard to experience live music right now. But with the HyperSonic DX Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, you can enjoy 3D audio wherever you go. These true wireless earbuds are now 33% off at $39.99.
Most earbuds do a reasonable job of delivering the studio sound. It's very clean, but a little flat — you don't get the thumping bass or piercing vocals of live music.
In contrast, the HyperSonic DX earbuds inject excitement into every track. Powered by the "3D Hyper Definition Sound Engine", they offer impressive clarity and dynamic range.
They also feature passive noise cancellation to keep distractions at bay, while Bluetooth 5 provides strong wireless connections. You get up to 20 hours of playtime with the supplied charging case.
Rated at 4.1 stars on Amazon, the DX earbuds are perfect for everyday listening and workouts. They are IPX6 water-resistant, with a directional mic for hands-free calls and speaking to Google or Alexa.
They are normally priced at $59, but you can pick up these impressive earbuds today for just $39.99.
