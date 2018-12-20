Keeping your Google Pixel 3 in mint condition has never been easier, with so many cases available for Google's latest flagship. Whether you're looking for a thin case, a heavy-duty case, a wallet case, or anything else, this list has all the options for you in one place!

Thin cases

Spigen Thin Fit

$12 at Amazon

Incipio NGP

$20 at Incipio

Totallee Case

$29 at Totallee

Avalri Ultra Thin

$12 at Amazon

Cimo Slim Grip

$8 at Amazon

VRS Thin Grip

$11 at Amazon

MNML Case

$15 at MNML

Clear cases

Spigen Liquid Crystal

$12 at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid S

$14 at Amazon

MoKo Clear Case

$8 at Amazon

Ringke Fusion

$9 at Amazon

Ringke Fusion X

$11 at Amazon

Caseology Waterfall

$10 at Amazon

Speck Presidio Stay Clear

$40 at Speck

Tech21 Pure Clear

$40 at Tech21

Trianium CLARIUM

$8 at Amazon

VRS Cleasr case

$8 at Amazon

Rugged Cases

Spigen Rugged Armor

$13 at Amazon

Spigen Neo Hybrid

$14 at Amazon

Caseology Vault Series

$12 at Amazon

Speck Presidio Grip

$40 at Speck

Tech21 Evo Check

$40 at Tech21

UAG Pylo

$40 at UAG

Digital Hutty Protective Cover

$11 at Amazon

Tudia Merge Series

$9 at Amazon

Heavy Duty Cases

Spigen Slim Armor

$39 at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor

$17 at Amazon

Caseology Legion Series

$16 at Amazon

Otterbox Defender Series

$50 at Amazon

Tech21 Evo Max

$45 at Tech21

UAG Monarch

$60 at UAG

Poetic Revolution 360 Degree Protection

$17 at Amazon

CoverON HexaGuard Series

$8 at Amazon

Leather & Wallet Cases

Bellroy Lather Phone Wallet

$89 at Bellroy

Teelevo Wallet Case

$13 at Amazon

Bettop Anti-Slip Case

$8 at Amazon

Nomad Rugged Case

$45 at Nomad

Bellroy Calssic Leather Case

$45 at Bellroy

Arae Wallet Case

$13 at Amazon

Maxboost Wallet Case

$10 at Amazon

KEZiHOME Two-Tone Laather Case

$17 at Amazon

Other Cases

Wood Cases by Carved

$40 at Amazon

Google Fabric case

$40 at Google

Moment Photo Lens Case

$35 at Amazon

This entire list is full of a bunch of great options to protect your Pixel 3, regardless of your budget or style preferences. A personal favorite of mine is the Spigen Neo Hybrid because I find it has the best mix of style, protection, and thickness, that makes it feel good either in my pocket or in my hand. Either way, no matter what you're looking for, there's a case out there for you.

