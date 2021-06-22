Blink, a sub-brand of Amazon, specializes in tiny cameras that seemingly last forever. Both Blink Outdoor and Blink Indoor run off just 2 AA batteries and last — get this — two years on a single charge. If that's somehow not enough, Blink sells a rechargeable battery pack that can be snapped onto the back of either camera, extending that battery life to four years per charge. If you're going wireless, it's nigh impossible to argue with this kind of battery life.

The entire range of Blink cameras is on sale for Prime Day , making these the best value you can possibly net for home security right now. At discounts up to 43% off per camera, you could save a ton of money all while outfitting your entire home with security cameras, both inside and out.

Blink Outdoor can be put anywhere you could possibly need, thanks to its small size, ultra-wide-angle camera, and 2-year battery life. It's home security without frivolity.

Because of their price and small nature, I've got several Blink Outdoor cameras tacked around outside. One even resides in my chicken coop and gives me an easy way to keep an eye on my hens without having to worry about changing the battery. It also comes with a temperature sensor built inside. Now that's a feature that's technically designed to help you keep them within operating range, but I like to use it as a way to gauge how hot or cold the coop is. That helps me know when I need to turn the heater on for them in the Winter, or open the doors during the Summer.

Blink Outdoor is fully weather-rated for anything you could throw at it, including extreme heat and cold. I leave mine out all year and don't have a problem, but you might want to double check where you have it mounted if you live in an area that gets colder than -4° F or hotter than 113° F (-20° C to 45° C).

The Blink app pairs perfectly with any Alexa-powered household, as you can just ask Alexa to view the camera on any of your smart home displays. It's also easy to automate arming and disarming through the Alexa app, or by using IFTTT to link your cameras to any number of smart home services.

With this kind of battery life, though, you know there's going to be some kind of restriction. Video quality is generally top-notch, but Blink typically restricts playback to 30-second segments to save battery life. You'll also find that it takes a little bit of time to wake these cameras up, meaning that live view is more like a-few-seconds-later view. Not a deal breaker, but certainly worth knowing before you go into it with expectations.

Likewise, Blink offers two indoor options that are worth checking out: Blink Indoor, and Blink Mini. Unless you really need a battery-powered camera, though, it's likely that Blink Mini will get the job done for significantly less. In fact, at $20 for Prime Day, it doesn't make much sense to choose any other indoor camera if you can find a spot near an outlet for Blink Mini.

All Blink cameras connect to the Blink Sync Module 2, which are included with any of these Blink kits. Additional cameras without a sync module can then be purchased for even less. With Blink Sync Module 2, you can even plug in a USB drive for local storage, helping you to avoid cloud storage fees and still save a ton of money.

Blink Mini Blink Mini is the least expensive way to outfit your home with great indoor security cameras. Just plug them into an outlet and place them on a flat surface. The tiny size ensures they fit just about anywhere you could imagine. $20 at Amazon Blink Indoor If your home doesn't have conveniently-placed electrical outlets — or you just need to put cameras in a well-hidden spot — Blink Indoor sports the same form factor as Blink Outdoor, just with a lower price and no weather-proofing. $50 at Amazon