Today's news about Samsung joining Wear OS is a long time coming, and while this could mean the beginning of a beautiful wearable friendship, it also marks the end of an era for Samsung smartwatches and for Tizen. While there is still a lot we don't know about how Wear OS will actually perform on the Galaxy Watch 4, we now know why some Galaxy Watch and Watch active users will have a little more incentive to upgrade:

"At Samsung, we always put customers at the heart of everything we do. That's why we are committed to bringing them the best possible smartwatch experiences. For customers who already own the Tizen OS-based Galaxy smartwatches, we are continuing to provide at least three years of software support after the product launch."

This came from Samsung's statement on today's partnership with Google on wearables, and from that statement, we can infer an expected end-of-life date for each of the Galaxy Watches: