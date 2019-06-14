On June 12, Google took the rumor mill by storm and shared an official render of the upcoming Pixel 4. Just a couple of days later, we now have our first hands-on picture of the phone.

Shared by 9to5Google, the above photo showcases the back of the Pixel 4 in what appears to be Google's iconic fabric case. We can see the large rear camera hump and the LED flash at the bottom of it, but that's about it.

In regards to the front of the Pixel 4, 9to5Google notes: