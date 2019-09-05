TCL is expanding into a new product segment: it's going to start making phones donning the TCL brand, rather than relying only on its wholly-owned Alcatel and BlackBerry brands. It's a big move for a company that has only recently made its way into public consciousness (particularly in the West) in the consumer electronics realm with its fast-growing TV line. And on the surface, it feels rather boring when you look at the brand's first phone: the TCL PLEX, a mid-range device with mid-range specs and generally expected features. The PLEX is, well, a phone. There's an all-glass unibody design wrapped around a large 6.53-inch display, typical specs (Snapdragon 675, 6GB RAM, 3820mAh battery) and a triple camera array with a dedicated sensor for low-light video capture.

The PLEX isn't going to get anyone excited, but it'll fill a market desire in Europe. TCL has a somewhat-interesting story to tell when it comes to the display, because the company can leverage its TV panel expertise in this much smaller LCD to improve colors and accuracy — and I'll say the screen looks darn nice for the money. But aside from that, the PLEX is just another mid-range phone; one that the market will probably like at just €329 considering its build quality and specs, but not one that you'll hang your hat on as a representation of what your company is capable of in mobile. Particularly with limited country availability — the PLEX is launching strategically in a handful of markets, starting in Europe, and won't be coming to the U.S. But to focus on the PLEX would be missing the important part of the TCL brand's expansion to phones. What's far more exciting is the other projects the company has in the works — and is giving us a sneak peek at. TCL has several foldable display concepts it's working on, including a clamshell-style folder with a few novel design elements. There's also a more tablet-like device that's designed to be predominantly used in landscape but folds up a bit like the Galaxy Fold. TCL is experimenting with different exterior designs and materials at the same time it's showing off new foundational technology like hinges and folding screens.