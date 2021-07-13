If you're in the market for a new smartwatch, TAG Heuer and Nintendo are about to throw a blue shell in your direction. This special collaboration between TAG Heuer and Nintendo certainly looks the part in every way, from the newly redesigned steel watch case to the Super Mario travel case each watch comes packed with.

Two special watch bands are included: a black leather band with red rubber edges and a red perforated rubber sport band. You'll even find "TAG Heuer x Super Mario Limited Edition" inscribed along the back, in case the rest of the presentation didn't make it obvious enough. But the outer watch hardware isn't the only special thing you'll find here.

Special watch faces that ship pre-installed on this special edition watch will prominently display Mario on the face. As you meet your step goals throughout the day, Mario will power up and complete an entire course. These power-ups happen at each 25% interval and end with Mario sliding down the flag when you complete your goal.