Xiaomi Pad 7 debuts in India with essentially same design and notable specs

What you need to know

Xiaomi Pad 7 launches in the Indian market at Rs 27,999 (~$324).

It is powered by Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 and equips a 144Hz refresh rate display.

Underneath, there is a massive 8850mAh battery capacity that supports charging speeds of up to 45W.

Xiaomi has a new Android tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 7, which has entered the Indian market. It is the successor to the Xiaomi Pad 6, launched in 2023 in Indian and global markets.

The latest Pad 7 looks very familiar in design compared to its predecessor, even in colorways; a new Green color is added, while the previous Gray and Purple remain intact. The Pad 7 is slightly thinner than the previous iteration, measuring 6.18mm, while the display measures 11.2 inches, almost similar to the Pad 6.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

It incorporates an LCD panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio (3200 x 2136 resolution) and a 144Hz refresh rate. It further features Full DC Dimming and is TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certified. Xiaomi notes that it is a nano texture display that makes it glare-free and reduces screen reflectivity. For protection, the display also includes Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

Underneath, the Android tablet has a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 SoC with clock speeds of up to 2.8GHz. Storage options include up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The tablet also incorporates a four-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res & Hi-Res Wireless Audio.

The camera setup is essentially the same, with a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. The device has a large 8850mAh battery capacity, and this time, Xiaomi has bumped up the charging speeds to 45W fast charging. Other highlights of the Pad 7 tablet include support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.4, and the Android 15-based Xiaomi Hyper OS 2 operating system.

In terms of AI, the Xiaomi Pad 7 supports AI Writing, AI Live Subtitles, and Xiaomi Creation. The company notes that these features need a subsequent OTA upgrade, which is expected to arrive next month.

The company also provides notable accessories for the Xiaomi Pad 7, including a protective cover, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Focus Pen, and the Focus Keyboard. While the Pad 6 was offered in both LTE and Wi-Fi models, the Pad 7 is currently available for sale in a standard version in the Indian market. It starts at Rs 27,999 (~$324) for the 8GB+128GB storage and retails at Rs 30,999 (~$358) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.