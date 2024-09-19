Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 debuts to take on the iPad Pro 2024

What you need to know

The MatePad Pro 12.2 has made its global debut, with the tablet available for £699 ($925).

It has a 12.2-inch tandem OLED panel that goes up to 2000 nits and charges at 100W.

Huawei also introduced the MatePad 12 X, which costs £549 ($727).

The iPad Pro continues to be the best overall choice if you need a high-end tablet, and the introduction of an OLED panel in the 2024 model made it that much more enticing. Of course, Samsung has been offering AMOLED panels on its Galaxy Tab S series for a while now, and Honor's MagicPad 2 sees the tech make its way to mid-range tablets.

Huawei joined the bandwagon at the start of the year, and is now taking things to a new level with the debut of the MatePad Pro 12.2. The tablet features a 12.2-inch PaperMatte Display with a tandem OLED, and it goes up to 2000 nits. Interestingly, the panel uses an anti-sparkle and nanoscale anti-glare etching to reduce light interference and glare.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Coming in at 5.5mm, the MatePad Pro 12.2 isn't quite as thin as the iPad Pro's 5.1mm, but it gets close. The tablet is available in a Golden Silk model that has a matte finish, , and the design looks elegant. On the hardware side of things, you get the Kirin 9000S, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the base model, and a 10100mAh battery with 100W charging tech.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The MatePad Pro 12.2 is now available in the U.K. for £699 ($925), and it will be heading to other countries in the region in the coming weeks. The tablet comes with the Glide Keyboard bundled in the package, and Huawei is throwing in a stylus as well — provided you order before October 22. Huawei is also debuting the MatePad 12 X, which uses an LCD panel but instead retains a similar design, and the tablet costs £549 ($727) in the U.K.