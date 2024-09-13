Android 15 brings lock screen widgets back to life on tablets

What you need to know

On Pixel Tablets, you can now interact with widgets from various apps without unlocking your device.

The customization options let you pick and arrange widgets, and it supports more than just Google’s options.

While the Pixel Tablet benefits from this feature, it’s unclear if Android phones will get the same treatment.

There's been chatter about lock screen widgets returning on some Android 15 devices. With the latest Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2, the feature is finally making a comeback—though it’s currently only for Android tablets.

Speculation about lock screen widgets returning in Android 15 started earlier this year. The hype gained momentum in April when code for the feature was discovered in the first beta. Now, as reported by Mishaal Rahman on Android Authority, Pixel Tablet users can finally test out these long-awaited widgets in the latest Android 15 update.

The feature brings a handy panel to the right side of the screen, allowing you to interact with widgets from different apps without having to unlock your tablet. When the Pixel Tablet is on its charging stand, this feature turns it into a full-fledged smart home hub.

Android 15’s lock screen widgets come with a robust customization interface, letting you pick and choose your favorite widgets. It's not just limited to Google's widgets—there's support for a wide range of Android widgets too.



To get lock screen widgets on your Pixel Tablet, first upgrade to Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2. After that, navigate to Settings > Display & touch > Lock screen and switch on "Show widgets on lock screen."

After that, swipe in from the lock screen's right edge and select 'customize.' In the editor, you can add new widgets, rearrange them, or remove the ones you don't want.

When you first set up your lock screen widgets, Google sends a notification explaining the difference between pre-unlock and post-unlock access. Widgets will be visible before unlocking, but you’ll need to use biometric methods or a PIN/password to fully interact with the apps they’re linked to.

The Pixel Tablet’s lock screen widgets are a nice touch, making it more useful when docked and charging. Unfortunately, Android phones might not get the same love.

Let’s hope Google is using the Pixel Tablet as a test run for lock screen widgets, with plans to roll out the feature to Android smartphones soon.

With lock screen widgets having been a staple on Apple devices since iOS 16, it’s clear Google doesn’t want Android users feeling left out. Android used to support lock screen widgets a decade ago, but Google discontinued the feature. Some Android phones, like Samsung Galaxy devices, still support a handful of lock screen widgets and Google may expand this feature to more Android phones in the future.