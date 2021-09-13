T-Mobile and Walmart announced that Metro by T-Mobile plans and devices will come to Walmart retail locations followed by T-Mobile plans and devices. T-Mobile services will be available in 2,300 Walmart locations as well as Walmart.com. T-Mobile is also looking to expand into around 1,000 Best Buy locations.

While T-Mobile already has retail locations across the country, this deal with Walmart will more than double T-Mobile's retail footprint.

Starting October 18, 2021, Metro by T-Mobile's three unlimited plans as well as affordable 5G devices will be available in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. Metro by T-Mobile is a prepaid brand owned by T-Mobile. After choosing a new device and plan, customers will be able to activate their Metro by T-Mobile service online when convenient. SIM cards will also be available to those that wish to keep their current phones.

On November 1, 2021, T-Mobile's main postpaid plans will be available as well as T-Mobile devices. Customers will be able to choose from T-Mobile's unlimited plans including Magenta and Magenta Max, some of the best cell phone plans you can get. Magenta Max comes with unlimited premium 5G data, Scam Shield Premium, and even a year of Apple TV+.

Customers will also be able to chat with employees to decide which plan is right for them.

Jon Freier, executive vice president of T-Mobile Consumer Group said:

In many parts of the country, limited competition when it comes to wireless service leaves some people with few options for plans or access to the benefits of 5G. 5G for All means T-Mobile is bringing real choice and competition in wireless to many Americans. And even though online shopping continues to grow, we know that retail stores remain one of the primary places where wireless customers pick up devices and services. We're working to expand our retail footprint across the country to meet more people in more places every day."

T-Mobile also uses its 5G to provide home broadband internet service to many people that have either had no choice for broadband internet or only limited options. This service is now available to more than 10 million rural households.

T-Mobile has built the largest 5G network currently available with 305 million people covered including in many rural areas. T-Mobile also now covers more than 165 million people with its faster Ultra Capacity 5G using the mid-band coverage it got from Sprint. T-Mobile plans to cover more than 200 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G by the end of the year.