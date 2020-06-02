T-Mobile Tuesdays is back with another fun offer for its consumers, since free movie tickets aren't really useful with most theaters closed. This week's offer is three months of Stadia Pro, but the offer is only valid for new Stadia accounts, so if you're a current free Stadia user or canceled a Stadia Pro account, you'd have to make a new Stadia/Google account to redeem this offer.

Google Stadia may have started off hobbled — and to a degree, it's still hobbled by a small library — but the service itself has made some good progress in the last couple months. Support for OnePlus phones was added a month ago, as was the ability to finally use a wireless Stadia controller with the Google Chrome browser, and just last week 1440p support was introduced.

As our own Joe Maring said, "It's far from perfect, but there's a lot here that works." So if you've been wanting to give the service a shot without spending your own money, T-Mobile is giving you the perfect opportunity.