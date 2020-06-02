What you need to know
- T-Mobile Tuesday's weekly offer is three free months of Stadia Pro.
- The offer is showing up on the Android T-Mobile Tuesdays app.
- The offer is only valid for new Stadia accounts in the continental U.S.
T-Mobile Tuesdays is back with another fun offer for its consumers, since free movie tickets aren't really useful with most theaters closed. This week's offer is three months of Stadia Pro, but the offer is only valid for new Stadia accounts, so if you're a current free Stadia user or canceled a Stadia Pro account, you'd have to make a new Stadia/Google account to redeem this offer.
Google Stadia may have started off hobbled — and to a degree, it's still hobbled by a small library — but the service itself has made some good progress in the last couple months. Support for OnePlus phones was added a month ago, as was the ability to finally use a wireless Stadia controller with the Google Chrome browser, and just last week 1440p support was introduced.
As our own Joe Maring said, "It's far from perfect, but there's a lot here that works." So if you've been wanting to give the service a shot without spending your own money, T-Mobile is giving you the perfect opportunity.
Game on the go
Google Pixel 3a
Affordable and reliable Android experience
A year on, the Pixel 3a ia still one of the best phones to recommend to users that don't want to break the bank but want a stable software experience with great camera performance and guaranteed updates for two more years. The Pixel 3a is also one of the more affordable phones that works with Google Stadia right now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
